Sana Biotechnology to Present First-in-Human Clinical Data on Hypoimmune Islet Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes at ADA Scientific Sessions

Sana Biotechnology will present clinical data on UP421, a hypoimmune islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes, at an upcoming symposium.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. announced an upcoming podium presentation showcasing clinical data from a groundbreaking study involving the transplantation of UP421, an engineered allogeneic primary islet cell therapy, into a type 1 diabetes patient without immunosuppression. This presentation will occur at the joint American Diabetes Association (ADA) and International Pancreas & Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) symposium during the 85th Annual ADA Scientific Sessions in Chicago from June 20-23, 2025. The presentation, titled "Hypoimmune Pancreatic Islet Transplantation in Adult Subjects with Type 1 Diabetes," is scheduled for June 23, from 9:00 to 9:20 a.m. CT. Sana Biotechnology aims to develop innovative cell-based therapies to improve patient outcomes, although it includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks in drug development.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a podium presentation at a prestigious symposium, showcasing innovative research in cell therapy for type 1 diabetes.



Presentation features promising clinical data on UP421, a novel allogeneic primary islet cell therapy utilizing Sana's hypoimmune technology, which could advance treatment for patients without the need for immunosuppression.



Participation in the 85th Annual ADA Scientific Sessions enhances Sana's visibility and credibility within the scientific and medical community.



The focus on engineered cell therapies aligns with the company's mission to change how diseases are treated, reflecting commitment to innovation and patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the company's future operations and performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The reliance on unproven technology, such as the hypoimmune (HIP) technology, for a first-in-human study could be viewed as risky, especially in a critical application like treating type 1 diabetes.

The lack of comprehensive data presented in the release regarding the results of the ongoing clinical trial may lead to skepticism about the efficacy and safety of the therapy being presented.

FAQ

What is Sana Biotechnology's focus?

Sana Biotechnology focuses on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells and cell therapies.

When is the upcoming presentation by Sana Biotechnology?

The presentation will take place on June 23, 2025, during the ADA Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

What is the topic of the presentation?

The presentation will cover hypoimmune pancreatic islet transplantation in adult subjects with type 1 diabetes.

What is the significance of UP421 therapy?

UP421 is an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy that does not require immunosuppression for patients with type 1 diabetes.

Where does Sana Biotechnology operate?

Sana has locations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, South San Francisco, CA, and Bothell, WA.

$SANA Insider Trading Activity

$SANA insiders have traded $SANA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLC FMR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 290,912 shares for an estimated $1,887,319.

$SANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $SANA stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SANA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SANA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Full Release



SEATTLE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced an upcoming podium presentation highlighting ongoing clinical data from the investigator-sponsored, first-in-human study transplanting UP421, an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy engineered with Sana’s hypoimmune (HIP) technology, into a patient with type 1 diabetes without the use of any immunosuppression. The presentation will be held during a joint American Diabetes Association (ADA)/International Pancreas & Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) symposium at the 85



th



Annual ADA Scientific Sessions taking place June 20-23, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





Presentation details:











Symposium Title:











Joint ADA/IPITA Symposium: Outpacing the Immune System—Sprinting Towards Immune Protection for Cell Replacement Therapy











Presentation Title:











Hypoimmune Pancreatic Islet Transplantation in Adult Subjects with Type 1 Diabetes











Presentation Date:











Monday, June 23, 2025











Presentation Time:











9:00 – 9:20 a.m. CT











Location:











W192 A-C



























About Sana







Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, South San Francisco, CA and Bothell, WA.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the company’s vision and expectations regarding participation in and the presentation at the 85



th



Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, including the content of such presentation. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as economic, market, and social disruptions. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 8, 2025. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







Investor Relations & Media:







Nicole Keith







investor.relations@sana.com









media@sana.com





