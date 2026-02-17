Markets
Sana Biotechnology Announces Appointment Of Brian Piper As CFO

February 17, 2026 — 09:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA), Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Piper as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Most recently, Piper served as CFO of Scorpion Therapeutics and its post-acquisition spin-off, Antares Therapeutics.

Commenting on his appointment, Piper said, "I am delighted to join the Sana team at a pivotal time as we build on the demonstrated clinical potential of hypoimmune-modified pancreatic islet cells in type 1 diabetes and start clinical development for the in vivo CAR T platform."

In the pre-market hours, SANA is trading at $3.85 on the Nasdaq.

