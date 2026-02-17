Sana Biotechnology Announces Appointment Of Brian Piper As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA), Tuesday announced the appointment of Brian Piper as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Most recently, Piper served as CFO of Scorpion Therapeutics and its post-acquisition spin-off, Antares Therapeutics.

Commenting on his appointment, Piper said, "I am delighted to join the Sana team at a pivotal time as we build on the demonstrated clinical potential of hypoimmune-modified pancreatic islet cells in type 1 diabetes and start clinical development for the in vivo CAR T platform."

In the pre-market hours, SANA is trading at $3.85 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.