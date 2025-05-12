Samsung Unveils Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, a cutting-edge addition to the Galaxy S series, boasting an ultra-slim 5.8mm design. Equipped with a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display, the device delivers an immersive visual experience. The camera setup features a powerful 200MP Wide Camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front shooter for crisp selfies.

The company said that users can choose between 12GB RAM paired with either 512GB or 256GB of storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, the smartphone is powered by a 3,900mAh battery. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in striking Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue hues.

In a Separate press release, Verizon announced that preorders for the Galaxy S25 Edge will begin on May 13 in Titanium Silver, Icyblue, and Jetblack. Customers can choose between 256GB or 512GB storage options, with pricing starting at $30.55 per month for 36 months with zero percent interest, making the full retail price $1,099.99. The Galaxy S25 Edge will be widely available starting May 30.

Verizon announced that both new and existing customers on any myPlan can get a Galaxy S25 Edge when they trade in any Apple, Google, or Samsung smartphone, regardless of its condition. The company is committed to providing value with a three-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans, along with free satellite texting. The price guarantee only applies to the base monthly rate.

