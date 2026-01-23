Samsung Securities FY Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Samsung Securities Co. (016360.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 1.01 trillion Korean won compared to 899.04 billion won, up 12.2% from prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 1.36 trillion won compared to 1.21 trillion won, an increase of 12.3%. Operating income was 1.38 trillion won compared to 1.21 trillion won, up 14.2%.

Fiscal year sales were 15.01 trillion Korean won compared to 13.47 trillion won, last year, up 11.5%.

