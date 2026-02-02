Samsung SDI Posts Wider Operating Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDI (006400.KS) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 324.3 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 226.5 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 236.4 billion won compared to a loss of 347.2 billion won. Operating loss was 299.2 billion won compared to a loss of 256.7 billion won. The operating company noted that the operating result included a tax credit of 79.8 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 3.9 trillion won compared to 3.8 trillion won, an increase of 2.8% from a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.