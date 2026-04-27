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Samsung SDI Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

April 27, 2026 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung SDI Co. (006400.KS) posted a first quarter net loss to owners of the parent of 28 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 221 billion won, prior year. Operating loss narrowed to 156 billion won compared to a loss of 434 billion won.

First quarter revenue increased to 3.58 trillion Korean won from 3.18 trillion won, prior year. Batteries revenue increased year-over-year due to rebound in demand for utility ESS, AI datacenter UPS BBU, and power tool markets.

Shares of Samsung SDI are trading at 6,77,000 Korean won, up 6.61%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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