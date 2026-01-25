Markets

Samsung Reportedly Nears Nvidia Certification For Next-Gen HBM4 AI Memory Chip

January 25, 2026 — 10:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SSNLF, 005930.KS, SMSN.L, 005935.KS) is nearing certification from Nvidia Corp. for its next-generation AI memory chip, HBM4, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company has advanced to the final qualification stage with Nvidia after providing initial samples to the U.S. chipmaker in September. As Nvidia depends heavily on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to power its AI accelerators, the certification represents a crucial milestone.

Samsung is preparing to launch mass production of HBM4 in February, the reports said. The company is expected to be ready for shipments soon, although the precise timing of deliveries has not yet been determined.

