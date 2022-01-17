Samsung Introduces Exynos 2200 Mobile Processor With AMD Graphics Architecture

(RTTNews) - Samsung said that it has begun mass production of its first mobile processor with AMD RDNA 2 Xclipse graphics architecture. The mobile processor "Exynos 2200" has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 megapixel or MP.

The mobile processor is built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet lithography process, and combined with cutting-edge mobile, graphics processing unit and neural processing unit technology.

The new mobile processor comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and state of the art Arm-based processing technology, Samsung said in a statement.

