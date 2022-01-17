Markets
AMD

Samsung Introduces Exynos 2200 Mobile Processor With AMD Graphics Architecture

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Samsung said that it has begun mass production of its first mobile processor with AMD RDNA 2 Xclipse graphics architecture. The mobile processor "Exynos 2200" has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 megapixel or MP.

The mobile processor is built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet lithography process, and combined with cutting-edge mobile, graphics processing unit and neural processing unit technology.

The new mobile processor comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and state of the art Arm-based processing technology, Samsung said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular