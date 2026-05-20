Technology

Samsung, Google Debut AI Eyewear

May 20, 2026 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF, 005930.KS, SMSN.L, 005935.KS) and Google unveiled AI-powered eyewear developed with fashion brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, marking the companies' first joint entry into the smart glasses market.

The glasses, previewed at Google I/O 2026, pair Google's Gemini AI with Samsung hardware and are designed to work as a smartphone companion.

Both the companies had officially announced their collaboration for AI-powered smart glasses in December last year.

Users can access navigation, place orders, receive summarized notifications, and translate text or speech in real time through voice commands, the company said in a statement.

The device operates hands-free and integrates with the Galaxy ecosystem. It allows users to capture photos and manage calendar events without using a phone.

"This intelligent eyewear marks an important step in Samsung's vision for AI," said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office at Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business.

"Intelligent eyewear represents a powerful step forward in our shared vision with Samsung to make AI more helpful and accessible in everyday life," said Shahram Izadi, Vice President and GM of Android XR at Google.

The first collections are scheduled to launch this fall in select markets. Additional details, including pricing and specifications, were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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