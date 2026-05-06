Samsung Epis Holdings Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - Samsung Epis Holdings Co Ltd (0126Z0.KS), an investment company dedicated to innovations in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 99.5 billion Korean won. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 80.7 billion won. Operating income was 90.55 billion won. First quarter sales were 453.9 billion korean won.

Shares of Samsung Epis Holdings are currently trading at 515,000.00 korean won, down 2.64%.

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