Samsung Electronics’ Strategic Financial Transactions Unveiled

November 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics has approved several related-party transactions, including the purchase of retirement pension policies from Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Securities, with premiums amounting to KRW 36 billion and KRW 57.5 billion respectively, promising enhanced profitability. The company also announced a substantial real estate sale to Samsung SDS valued at KRW 21.5 billion, underscoring its strategic asset management. These moves are aligned with the Korean Fair Trade Act’s requirements for transparency in significant financial dealings.

