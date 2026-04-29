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Samsung Electronics Q1 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 69%

April 29, 2026 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS, SMSN.L, 005935.KS) said it achieved record quarterly revenue and operating profit through AI technology innovations and proactive market response. First quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 47.1 trillion Korean won, compared to 8.0 trillion won, prior year. Operating profit was 57.2 trillion won, compared to 6.7 trillion won.

First quarter revenue was 133.9 trillion Korean won, up 69% from last year. DS - Semiconductor sales were 81.7 trillion won, an increase of 86% from previous year. DX - Mobile / VD / DA sales were 52.7 trillion won, up 19%.

Shares of Samsung Electronics are trading at 2,24,500 won, down 0.66%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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