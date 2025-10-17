Technology

Samsung Electronics Plans To Launch First-Ever Trifold Smartphone

October 17, 2025 — 08:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) is preparing to introduce its first-ever trifold smartphone later this month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, according to several media reports.

The new device will feature two hinges, allowing the phone to fold out into a tablet-sized screen or fold back into a standard smartphone form.

Additionally, it would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The reports further noted that the trifold smartphone could be priced $3,000.

Samsung's stock closed at KRW 97,900, up 0.20 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.

