Samsung Electronics Plans To Launch First-Ever Trifold Smartphone

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) is preparing to introduce its first-ever trifold smartphone later this month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, according to several media reports.

The new device will feature two hinges, allowing the phone to fold out into a tablet-sized screen or fold back into a standard smartphone form.

Additionally, it would be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The reports further noted that the trifold smartphone could be priced $3,000.

Samsung's stock closed at KRW 97,900, up 0.20 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.