Samsung Electronics Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said, based on K-IFRS, for the first quarter of 2021, the company expects: consolidated operating profit of approximately 9.3 trillion Korean won; and consolidated sales of approximately 65 trillion Korean won. The company noted that the guidance figures represent the median of the estimate ranges: operating profit: 9.2 to 9.4 trillion Korean won; and sales: 64 to 66 trillion Korean won. Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range.

For the first quarter of previous year, the company's operating profit was 6.45 trillion won, and sales were 55.33 trillion won.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.