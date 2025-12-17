Markets

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Rolls Out High-voltage MLCC For EV Charging Systems

December 17, 2025 — 08:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS) has developed a multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) designed for CLLC resonant circuits, a key component in electric vehicle charging systems.

The new automotive-grade MLCC delivers 33 nanofarads of capacitance at 1,000 volts in a compact 1210-inch (3.2 × 2.5 mm) package. Using C0G dielectric material, the component offers stable performance across a wide temperature range of -55°C to 125°C, meeting strict reliability requirements for EV applications.

The launch comes as automakers pack more electronics into vehicles, driving demand for smaller, higher-voltage components. Samsung Electro-Mechanics said the product was enabled by its proprietary ceramic materials and ultra-precision stacking technology.

The company has also expanded its high-voltage C0G lineup, adding 1,250V 10nF and 1,000V 22nF models in the same form factor, as it targets growing demand from EV and charging-system manufacturers.

