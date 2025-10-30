Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q3 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (009150.KS) Thursday reported increase in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong demand for premium solutions used in artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, and server applications.

The company posted consolidated revenue of KRW 2.889 trillion, 10% from KRW 2.615 trillion. Operating profit rose 16% to KRW 260.3 billion for the quarter from KRW 224.9 billion last year.

Net income for the period was KRW 219.8 billion, up 91% from KRW 115.2 billion last year.

According to Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the results were driven by stronger demand for premium solutions in AI, automotive, and server applications, the company expanded its supply of industrial and automotive MLCCs and server FCBGAs.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects demand for high value-added components to remain strong, particularly in AI and automotive markets. It plans to further expand the supply of MLCCs for AI servers and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and FCBGAs for AI accelerators.

