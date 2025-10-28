Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q3 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. (009150.KS) reported net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 219.85 billion won in the third quarter of 2025 up from 115.20 billion won in the prior year.

Quarterly operating income rose to 260.28 billion won from 224.88 billion won last year.

Sales for the quarter were 2.89 trillion won up from 2.62 trillion won in the prior year.

