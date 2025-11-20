Markets

Samsung Appoints TM Roh As Co-CEO

November 20, 2025 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics announced the appointment of TM Roh as Chief Executive Officer and Head of the Device eXperience Division. He will serve alongside Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of the Device Solutions Division, with both executives leading the company as co-CEOs.

Roh will continue to oversee the Company's mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.

The company named Janghyun Yoon as President, Chief Technology Officer of DX Division and Head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Yoon was previously the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment. Prior to Samsung Venture Investment, he was responsible for software platforms as well as IoT and Tizen development at the MX Business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.