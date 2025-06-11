Markets
Samsung And Nvidia Reportedly To Invest In Skild AI To Boost Consumer Robotics Push

June 11, 2025 — 08:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will acquire minority stakes in Skild AI Inc. to strengthen their positions in the fast-evolving consumer robotics sector, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The South Korean electronics giant is investing $10 million in the robotics software developer, while Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, is contributing $25 million.

