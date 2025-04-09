Markets

Samsung And Google Cloud Expand Partnership To Power AI Robot Ballie

April 09, 2025 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L) and Google Cloud announced Wednesday that they have deepened their partnership to bring generative AI capabilities to Ballie, Samsung's upcoming home AI companion robot.

Launching this summer, Ballie will leverage Google Cloud's Gemini model to interact naturally with users, manage smart home environments, and offer personalized assistance—from adjusting lighting and greeting visitors to providing schedule reminders.

Ballie combines Gemini's multimodal reasoning with Samsung's proprietary language models to process voice, visual, and sensor data in real time. It can respond to everyday needs like offering outfit suggestions or recommending ways to boost energy based on user feedback.

The collaboration builds on the successful integration of Gemini into Samsung's Galaxy S24 and expands generative AI across more consumer devices.

SMSN.IL is trading at $896.50, down $16.50 or 1.81 percent on the IOB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.