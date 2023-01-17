Samsara (IOT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.55, changing hands as high as $12.68 per share. Samsara Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $25.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.57.

