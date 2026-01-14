Samsara Is Forming a Triple Bottom—Time to Buy?

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) are starting 2026 at a familiar and increasingly important level. The Internet of Things (IoT) tech stock has once again found support around the $32 mark after a steep fall.

This $32 is a price zone that has now held on three separate occasions. The first bounce came in April last year, the second in August, and a third test is taking shape as the new year begins. On one hand, the fact that the stock is back down near its multi-year lows is concerning, but its track record of staying above this level also matters.

Each time Samsara has tested $32, buyers have stepped in decisively, driving rallies of up to 55% in the weeks and months that followed. With price action once again stabilizing here, investors are rightly asking whether history is about to repeat itself.

Why the Triple Bottom Matters

A triple bottom is a technical pattern that forms when a stock tests the same support level for a third time without breaking lower. It represents a critical standoff, with bulls betting that the floor will hold once again and bears arguing that the third test finally gives way. While Samsara’s prior tests of the $32 level last year saw selling pressure absorbed and momentum fade for the bears, there is always the risk that this attempt plays out differently.

The most recent slide back toward support followed last month’s earnings report. Although the stock initially tried to rally, it failed to consolidate those gains and quickly rolled over, bringing it back to a level investors would have preferred not to revisit so soon.

Still, the broader pattern remains constructive. Each selloff into the low $30s has attracted strong demand, suggesting there is a cohort of investors willing to accumulate shares aggressively at these prices. The fact that the stock has repeatedly failed to break below $32 despite multiple tests strengthens the argument that this level represents a genuine floor.

Oversold Conditions Add to the Setup

The technical backdrop is starting to turn supportive. Samsara’s relative strength index (RSI) is hovering near extremely oversold territory, a signal that selling pressure is becoming stretched.

When oversold conditions coincide with a well-established support level, the setup becomes more compelling. That combination suggests that additional downside from here may be limited, while the upside potential is substantial if buyers can regain control. In previous instances, similar conditions preceded rallies of up to 55% once the bears gave up.

Analysts See Significant Upside From Here

Recent analyst commentary reinforces the theory that the current bout of weakness is becoming overdone. The team over at RBC recently reiterated its Outperform rating on the stock with a $46 price target, implying roughly 40% upside from current levels. BTIG Research was even more bullish last month, maintaining a Buy rating and assigning a $55 target, which points to potential upside of more than 60%.

The analysts are increasingly bullish on Samsara’s end-to-end fleet management platform, which addresses a vast and historically underserved market, where many organizations still rely on manual workflows and legacy systems. That market opportunity remains very much intact despite recent share price volatility.

There is also growing enthusiasm around Samsara’s ability to move upmarket. While small and mid-sized businesses have been an essential foundation, larger enterprise customers are becoming the fastest-growing segment. These customers tend to spend more, adopt multiple products, and drive stronger expansion over time, all of which should act as tailwinds to the share price through the rest of the year.

The Risk-Reward Heading Into 2026

Still, none of this guarantees an immediate recovery rally. Triple bottoms still require confirmation, and a failure to hold $32 through the rest of this week would invalidate the pattern pretty quickly. Investors should also be mindful that growth stocks like Samsara can remain volatile, even if they show signs of bouncing off support.

That said, the current setup is attractive. Support is well defined, downside risk is limited, and the stock’s upside potential is hard to ignore. If buyers can continue to defend this level in the coming sessions, we could be looking at a sharp move through the rest of Q1.

