Samko Timber Convenes 2024 Annual General Meeting

Samko Timber Limited (SG:E6R) has released an update.

Samko Timber Limited held its Annual General Meeting at the Carlton Hotel Singapore on April 26, 2024, led by Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Riko Setyabudhy Handoko. The meeting was attended by the company’s Board of Directors, management, professionals, and shareholders, whose names are kept confidential due to personal data protection laws.

For further insights into SG:E6R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.