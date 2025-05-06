Bitcoin Magazine



Samara Asset Group Launches Bitcoin CPI as a New Inflation Benchmark

In corporate finance, inflation is often accepted as an unavoidable force—something to hedge against, but never escape. Every fiscal model, investment thesis, and capital plan ultimately bends around it. But the way we measure inflation is rarely questioned.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the world’s default inflation gauge, measures price changes of a basket of goods in fiat currency. But here’s the problem: fiat currencies are designed to lose value. This means we’re measuring rising prices with a yardstick that’s shrinking.

Now, Samara Asset Group, an executive member of Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC), is challenging that convention.

They’ve launched the world’s first Bitcoin Consumer Price Index (BTCCPI)—a bold new benchmark that prices the same CPI basket in Bitcoin instead of fiat. It’s a subtle shift with profound implications: Bitcoin isn’t just an asset—it may be a better measure of value.

A Yardstick That Doesn’t Melt

Think of CPI as a thermometer—only the mercury keeps rising not just because the heat is increasing, but because the scale is broken.

Traditional CPI always trends upward, not necessarily because goods become more valuable, but because the purchasing power of fiat currency is constantly eroded by inflationary policy.

Samara’s BTCCPI flips the framing.

By expressing the same CPI basket in Bitcoin, the index reflects what happens when measured against a supply-capped, non-sovereign monetary standard. And what it reveals is striking: over the long term, prices trend downward.

The BTCCPI doesn’t ignore Bitcoin’s volatility—but it reframes it. In short-term windows, prices fluctuate. But across longer timeframes, Bitcoin holds purchasing power far better than fiat.

This is not just a reframing of inflation. It’s a more honest way to assess whether capital is holding its value—or being silently diluted.

What It Means for Corporate Treasuries

Corporate finance teams think in terms of performance, preservation, and predictability. But preservation is the one that’s hardest to measure—especially in fiat terms.

The BTCCPI offers an emerging class of Bitcoin Treasury Companies a new tool: a way to benchmark the real-world strength of their treasury strategy.

A company that holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet isn’t just making a speculative bet—it’s aligning its capital with a monetary system that is structurally deflationary.

This changes the story you can tell shareholders.

It reinforces the idea that your treasury isn’t just surviving inflation—it’s resisting it. That you’re anchoring corporate value to a global, neutral, incorruptible base layer.

In that light, BTCCPI is more than a chart. It’s a signal. A tool to communicate value preservation in a world where most assets quietly erode.

Why Samara’s Move Matters

Plenty of firms talk about inflation. Samara built a new way to measure it.

Their launch of BTCCPI is not a thought experiment or a marketing stunt. It’s a live, data-driven benchmark—transparent, methodologically grounded, and freely available to the public.

That’s the kind of leadership the Bitcoin For Corporations network exists to highlight.

Samara is showing how a Bitcoin-native company can contribute to the broader corporate finance toolkit—building infrastructure that serves investors, treasurers, analysts, and decision-makers beyond its own business.

It also signals something deeper: that Bitcoin is no longer content to play defense. It’s building a new system—with new metrics, new levers, and new standards of truth.

Toward a New Benchmark for Honest Capital

CFOs have always relied on trusted benchmarks: CPI, LIBOR, the 10-year yield, the S&P. But each of those reflects a world built on fiat assumptions.

Bitcoin offers something different. A monetary system where supply is fixed, issuance is transparent, and value isn’t manipulated by policy or politics.

Samara’s BTCCPI is one of the first attempts to use that system as a lens, not just a ledger.

It invites us to ask: what if we’ve been measuring inflation incorrectly? What if the signal we’ve been using to manage capital is inherently distorted?

And what if there was a better benchmark—not just for inflation, but for honest capital?

Thanks to Samara, we now have the beginning of an answer.

