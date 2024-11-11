Sam Woo Construction Plans Interim Results Meeting

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. (HK:3822) has released an update.

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for investors eager to gain insights into the company’s financial health and performance during this period.

