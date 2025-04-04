Is Salzgitter (SZGPY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Salzgitter (SZGPY). SZGPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SZGPY has a P/S ratio of 0.12. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SZGPY has a P/CF ratio of 11.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SZGPY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.36. Over the past year, SZGPY's P/CF has been as high as 13.15 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 3.17.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. USNZY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14, and its PEG ratio is 6.36. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.29 and 0.35.

Over the last 12 months, USNZY's P/E has been as high as 20.50, as low as 5.21, with a median of 7.95, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 11.71, as low as 0.19, with a median of 4.08.

Additionally, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a P/B ratio of 0.11 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.53. For USNZY, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.21, as low as 0.09, with a median of 0.14 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Salzgitter and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SZGPY and USNZY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

