Salus Partners with authID to Enhance Secure Authentication for Microlending Applicants

Salus partners with authID for secure, biometric identity verification to enhance microlending processes for underserved communities.

Full Release





Microlending platform Salus will leverage authID’s technology to provide applicants with intuitive and data-secure authentication







DENVER, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



authID



® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced it has been chosen by



Salus



, an inclusive microlending platform servicing underprivileged communities, for onboarding and authentication of applicants while protecting user privacy and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.





“Our goal in choosing authID was to provide the most advanced and seamless user experience for our customers, and the best outcome for our partners,” said



James Chemplavil



, CEO of Salus. “In order to have that best-in-class experience for the populations we service, we need fast, friendly, accurate verification, and that’s precisely what we get with authID. Their solutions for onboarding and authenticating applicants help our partners build the mutual trust they need with their own members, in order to fulfill our joint mission to bring financial stability to people who have little access to traditional banking.”





Salus was launched in 2023 to partner with credit unions for providing credit to lower income, thin-file, and typically younger constituents. It provides a digital platform that helps credit unions create financial access and wellness for over 120 million young, under-served adults without prime credit scores. Their technology integrates with existing platforms for automated underwriting and data analysis to complement credit histories, allowing their customers to more confidently make loans to underbanked members.





“We are thrilled to add Salus to our portfolio of customers whose mission in life is to serve individuals who struggle with traditional banking processes,” said



Rhon Daguro



, CEO of authID. “We greatly admire the institutions within our customer base who help underprivileged citizens participate more fully in the economy. We also recognize that they need to quickly and accurately onboard as many legitimate applicants as possible, while deflecting any criminals, deepfakes, and frauds who might try to take advantage of their services.”





In choosing authID for identity verification, Salus examined a variety of vendors in the space and found authID’s solutions for biometric verification and authentication to be best in class for aiding their credit union partners in identifying credit applicants. Previous solutions dependent on probabilistic fraud signals did not provide a guided user experience for satisfactory outcomes, whereas authID brings a deterministic validation of identity in identifying online participants.





“With our delivery of speed, accuracy, privacy protection, and commitment to compliance, we are the future of identity verification and authentication,” added Daguro. “We are more than pleased to bring that level of performance to our partnership with Salus and help them in their mission to broaden access to financial participation. This is another example of how our clients leverage our technology to securely expand their own customer portfolios.”







About authID







authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.



Contact us



to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.







About Salus







Salus is a fintech organization that empowers credit unions with solutions and data services to aid in improving the financial wellbeing of underprivileged and underbanked communities. Their platform enables frictionless integrations with credit unions’ systems to eliminate manual review and the hurdles of credit checks while automating the underwriting process and delivering financial services to individuals who are otherwise unable to access traditional credit.







