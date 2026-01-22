Markets
SLM

Sallie Mae Q4 Profit Rises

January 22, 2026 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM), formally SLM Corporation, Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $229 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $107 million or $0.50 per share last year.

Net Interest Income for the quarter was $377, compared to $362 million last year, while total non-interest income was $77, up from $28 million last year.

Net interest margin improved to 5.21% from 4.92% last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.