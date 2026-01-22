Sallie Mae Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM), formally SLM Corporation, Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $229 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $107 million or $0.50 per share last year.

Net Interest Income for the quarter was $377, compared to $362 million last year, while total non-interest income was $77, up from $28 million last year.

Net interest margin improved to 5.21% from 4.92% last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.