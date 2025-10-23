Sallie Mae Posts Q3 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM), formally SLM Corporation, Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $132 million or $0.63 per share, compared to a net loss of $50 million or $0.23 per share in the same period last year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $373 million, compared to $359 million in the same period last year.

For the full year, the company expects earnings of $3.20 - $3.30 per share.

