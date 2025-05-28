Salesforce.com Inc Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.541 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $1.533 billion, or $1.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.499 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $9.829 billion from $9.133 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.541 Bln. vs. $1.533 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $9.829 Bln vs. $9.133 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.11 - $10.16 bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.27 - $11.33 Full year revenue guidance: $41.0 - $41.3 bln

