Markets
CRM

Salesforce.com Inc Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

May 28, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.541 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $1.533 billion, or $1.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.499 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $9.829 billion from $9.133 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.541 Bln. vs. $1.533 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $9.829 Bln vs. $9.133 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.76 - $2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.11 - $10.16 bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.27 - $11.33 Full year revenue guidance: $41.0 - $41.3 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.