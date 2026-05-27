Salesforce.com Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.10 billion, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.37 billion or $3.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $11.13 billion from $9.82 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.10 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $11.13 Bln vs. $9.82 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.25 To $ 3.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.27 B To $ 11.35 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.06 To $ 14.12 Full year revenue guidance: $ 45.9 B To $ 46.2 B

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