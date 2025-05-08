Salesforce Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) technology that connects companies and customers around the globe. With a market cap of $267.5 billion, the company supports third-party development and offers global sales, service, and subscription services, enabling data storage, lead tracking, and issue resolution.

Shares of Salesforce have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CRM has risen 1.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, shares of CRM are down 15.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 4.3% dip during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, Salesforce has also performed weaker than the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 6.5% surge over the past 52 weeks and 6.1% drop on a YTD basis.

Salesforce’s stock prices fell 4% the following day after the release of its mixed Q4 2025 results on Feb. 26. For the quarter, revenue rose 7.6% year-over-year to $10 billion, driven by $9.5 billion in subscription and support revenue, which rose 8% from the same period last year. Also, its adjusted earnings increased 21.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.78 per share.

However, investor sentiment weakened mainly due to the company's disappointing fiscal 2026 guidance, which projected Q1 revenue between $9.71 billion and $9.76 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $2.53 to $2.55.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2026, analysts expect CRM's adjusted EPS to increase 6.6% year-over-year to $8.41. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 47 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 35 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 33 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 25, Needham analysts reaffirmed CRM's price target to $400 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, Salesforce is trading below the mean price target of $360.93, while the Street-high target of $440 suggests a staggering 58.1% upside potential.

