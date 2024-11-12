Salesforce Hiring Spree Fueled by AI Agent Demand

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU.

Salesforce is on a hiring spree, aiming to recruit over 1,000 employees to support the growing demand for its new Agentforce solution, reports CX Today.

Agentforce, launched last month, is a platform layer that enables companies to easily deploy AI agents, enhancing Salesforce workflows. The solution is powered by generative AI (GenAI) and includes a low/no-code Agent Builder that allows businesses to create custom agents for specific tasks.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is enthusiastic about Agentforce's reception so far. "Agentforce became available just two weeks ago and we’re already hearing incredible feedback from our customers," he told Bloomberg.

Benioff is now capitalizing on this "amazing momentum" by hiring dedicated staff to drive Agentforce sales. This hiring initiative follows the addition of 1,839 new employees in March, bringing Salesforce's total workforce to 72,682.

These recruitment measures indicate a renewed commitment to "growing the company," following a period of layoffs earlier in the year when Salesforce let go of 8,000 employees.

Agentforce: A Major Push

Salesforce is aggressively promoting Agentforce, highlighting its capabilities during the Dreamforce conference where customers created over 10,000 AI agents. The company is also planning over 20 Agentforce tour events in December, showcasing the product to customers in major cities.

Benioff's repeated criticisms of Microsoft, particularly its Copilot AI tool, have also drawn attention to Agentforce.

"Microsoft has disappointed so many customers with AI," he stated during anearnings callin August. He has continued this line of criticism in recent months. While seemingly unrelated, these comments coincide with the launch and promotion of Agentforce, raising questions about whether this is part of a broader marketing strategy.

The overall promotion of Agentforce seems to be resonating with investors, with Salesforce's share price rising by almost 18 percent in the past month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.