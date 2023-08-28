Salesforce (CRM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Salesforce CRM is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 30.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company projects total revenues between $8.51 billion and $8.53 billion (midpoint $8.52 billion). Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.89 and $1.90 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.52 billion, indicating an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 59.7%.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Salesforce’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The customer relationship management (CRM) software provider’s focus on introducing more aligned products per customer needs is expected to have boosted its top line in the quarter.

The company’s ability to offer integrated solutions for customers’ business problems is likely to have been a key growth driver. The firm’s products, like Trailhead and myTrailhead, are helping companies through their transformation processes and increasing business scale with modern technology.

Salesforce’s second-quarter performance may have gained from its focus on building and expanding relationships with leading brands across industries and geographies. Also, significant growth opportunities in the public sector are expected to have been a tailwind in the fiscal second quarter.

Additionally, the growing demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cloud-based solutions is anticipated to have aided top-line growth in the second quarter. The company is currently focusing on incorporating generative AI tools across its products as it looks to keep its business ahead of rivals.

CRM forayed into the generative AI space with the launch of Einstein GPT in March 2023. Einstein GPT is the world’s first generative AI CRM technology, which delivers AI-created content across sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT interaction at hyperscale. With Einstein GPT, the company will transform customer experience with generative AI.

Upping its ante in the space, Salesforce launched its AI Cloud service in June 2023, which the company claims is a one-stop AI-powered solution for enterprises looking to enhance productivity. Salesforce stated that its AI Cloud is a suite of services that delivers enterprise-ready real-time, open and secure generative experiences across all applications and workflows. The suite will power new capabilities across CRM’s products, including Einstein service, data analysis software Tableau and workplace-messaging app, Slack.

Also, the acquisitions of Slack, Mobify and Vlocity are anticipated to have aided CRM’s top line during the to-be-reported quarter. Growth across its cloud service offerings — Sales, Service, Platform & Other, Marketing & Commerce and Data — is anticipated to have boosted Salesforce’s subscriptions and supported its revenues.

Our second-quarter revenue estimate for Sales, Service, Platform & Other, Marketing & Commerce and Data cloud services is pegged at $1.82 billion, $1.97 billion, $1.7 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively. We expect the company to report revenues from the Subscription and Support segment of $7.83 billion and the Professional Services division of $680.8 million.

However, a decline in software spending by small and medium businesses amid the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may have affected Salesforce’s fiscal second-quarter performance. Further, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern, along with forex headwinds.

However, the ongoing restructuring initiative, which includes trimming the workforce, is likely to have boosted Salesforce’s profitability in the second quarter. The company’s first-quarter non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 10% to 27.6% from 17.6% in the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by an improved gross margin and the benefits of restructuring initiatives.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Salesforce this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

CRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Patterson Companies PDCO, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment PLAY and Casey's General Stores CASY have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Patterson Companies carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +5.66%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 30. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, with the average surprise being 4.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Patterson Companies’ first-quarter earnings stands at 40 cents per share, 25% higher than the year-ago quarter. It is estimated to report revenues of $1.57 billion, which suggests an increase of approximately 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Dave & Buster’s carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.99%. The company is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 6. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, with the average surprise being 6.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 54.1%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $558 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 19.2%.

Casey’s is anticipated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 11. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.03% at present. Casey’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing on two occasions, the average surprise being 7.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.39 per share, suggesting a decline of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $4.09. Casey’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decrease 13.5% year over year to $3.85 billion.

