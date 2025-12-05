Salesforce (CRM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $259.75, changing hands as high as $261.88 per share. Salesforce Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $221.9575 per share, with $367.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $260.56. The CRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

