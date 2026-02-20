Salesforce (CRM) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Salesforce (CRM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, indicating an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.17 billion, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Salesforce metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to come in at $558.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription and support' of $10.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Service' will likely reach $2.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Marketing and Agentforce Commerce' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce 360 Platform, Slack and Other' stands at $2.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Integration and Agentforce Analytics' reaching $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should arrive at $8.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' to reach $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current' at $34.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.20 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total' should come in at $72.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.40 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent' will reach $37.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Salesforce shares have witnessed a change of -18.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CRM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

