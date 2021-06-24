Salesforce (CRM) Expands AWS Partnership to Enhance App Development

Salesforce CRM recently announced that it is expanding its partnership with Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to make their combined offerings more accessible to customers. This extended partnership will help customers rapidly develop compelling applications to accelerate the digital migration of their businesses.



Software developers will be able to customize their applications by seamlessly integrating Salesforce data and workflows into AWS-backed solutions. Additionally, AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will be integrated into new applications for sales and service use cases.

salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus

salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce, noted “This is a milestone partnership for the technology industry, and one that will enable our customers to experience an even more powerful Salesforce Customer 360 and achieve a new level of success in their business. With a more strongly unified Salesforce and AWS platform, our customers around the world can create a single source of truth across sales, service, marketing, and commerce, and achieve success from anywhere."



Significantly, Salesforce’s focus on building partnerships has not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally, which in turn is fueling its top-line growth. Partnership agreements with the likes of Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon, Microsoft MSFT, International Business Machines, Apple, HP, Dell and others for its cloud services are boosting growth for Salesforce. The company’s partnership with Apple is helping it offer new apps for iPhones and iPads. Moreover, Salesforce expanded its global strategic alliance with AWS to focus on new product integrations that will simplify secure data sharing and synchronizing across AWS and salesforce services.



Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.