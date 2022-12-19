Salesforce (CRM) Boosts Casey's Customer Engagement, Top Line

Salesforce CRM recently announced that the Ankeny, IA-based convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY witnessed increase in revenues and customer engagement after implementing Salesforce solutions. Salesforce aided the convenience retailer enhance digital experiences of customer base by sending more than a billion marketing messages to over 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members in 2022.

Casey's leverages multiple Salesforce solutions that include Genie Customer Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft, and Service Cloud. With the help of these advanced CRM solutions, CASY re-engaged lapsed buyers, influenced new loyalty program members to make purchases, and incentivized frequent buyers to make further purchases.

Utilizing Salesforce cloud-based solutions, Casey has developed a new ecommerce website, launched mobile apps and loyalty program, and partnered with third-party delivery companies to directly market to customers engaging in these experiences. This, in turn, has enabled CASY to harness a holistic and organized view of its customers, delivering more personalized engagement, optimizing time and costs while reducing marketing complexity and boosting revenues.

Salesforce Inc. Price and Consensus

Salesforce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salesforce Inc. Quote

The vice president of Casey's Digital Experience, Art Sebastian stated "Before Salesforce, we had multiple fragmented marketing systems that did not talk to one another, and had no commonality. When we selected Salesforce, we had the ability to easily organize and unify all of our customer data to communicate in a consistent way, leading to an increase in customer loyalty and less work for our marketers."

Using experience and innovations from Salesforce consulting partner Deloitte Digital, Casey implemented the Genie Customer Data Cloud to obtain better business-oriented results. Salesforce’s Genie Customer Data Cloud helps businesses better understand and unlock customer data and deliver actionable insights in real time and at scale. Powered by Tableau, it helps a company analyze billions of data points by storing and harmonizing data, and then visualizes, explores, and automates insights to take secure actions. It further enables businesses to drive down data warehousing costs, increase speed to insight, and enable better decision making by bringing all their data and analytics together in one place.

In September 2022, Salesforce had launched the hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform — Genie. The company continues to gain from the robust demand environment as customers undergo major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of CRM’s cloud-based solutions resulted in better-than-anticipated performance in the fiscal third quarter. The company reported revenues of $7.84 billion in the fiscal Q3, which climbed 14% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Salesforce and Casey’s carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CRM have dropped 48.1%, while that of CASY increased 25.3% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS and Fabrinet FN. While Celestica sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have risen 16 cents to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have increased 9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have risen 10% in the past year.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.