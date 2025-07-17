Salesforce Bets Big on Agentforce: Can AI Agents Power Growth?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM is placing a big bet on Agentforce, its AI agent platform, as the next major growth engine. This new AI-driven platform provides AI-powered software programs called AI agents, which are designed to automate business tasks and improve productivity.

Within two quarters since the launch, Agentforce has signed over 4,000 paid deals and reached more than $100 million in annual recurring revenues. This strong early adoption suggests that customers are beginning to see real value in using AI agents.

Salesforce has integrated Agentforce across its core applications like Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data Cloud and Slack. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, nearly one-third of Agentforce bookings came from customers expanding their usage. The platform uses real-time data from Salesforce’s Data Cloud to help businesses automate work, improve decision-making and reduce manual effort.

To further accelerate Agentforce adoption, Salesforce has undertaken several initiatives. The company has introduced new usage-based pricing models, added industry-specific templates, expanded its capabilities and enhanced the AgentExchange marketplace. CRM is also offering pre-built solutions for specific industries to help customers get started. It is also hiring more sales staff to boost Agentforce sales.

If executions go well, Agentforce could become a major revenue stream and possibly the next chapter in Salesforce’s growth story. It has the potential to boost both top-line growth and customer retention. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 8.6% and 9.2%, respectively.

How Are Rivals Faring Against Salesforce’s Agentforce?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW are also pushing AI automation in the enterprise market.

Microsoft has integrated strong AI features into its Dynamics 365 platform through its Copilot tools, simplifying tasks such as writing emails, creating reports and summarizing meetings for users. Since many companies already use Microsoft products, integrating Copilot into their existing workflows is simple and cost-effective.

ServiceNow’s Now Assist platform uses AI to automate IT service management, customer support and human resource management tasks. ServiceNow has been rolling out industry-specific AI tools, similar to what Salesforce is doing with Agentforce.

Salesforce’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Salesforce have plunged 22.8% year to date against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s growth of 17.5%.



From a valuation standpoint, CRM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7, significantly below the industry’s average of 34.48.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 10.8% and 11.5%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

