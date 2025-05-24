Markets
Salesforce Back In Talks To Buy Informatica: Reports

May 24, 2025 — 02:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM) is again in talks to acquire data-management software firm Informatica (INFA), according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

CRM closed Friday's regular trading at $273.13, down $10.29 or 3.63% and the stock further dropped $0.14 or 0.05% in the after-hours trading. However, Informatica stock closed yesterday's trading at $22.55, up $3.35 or 17.45% and further gained 6.12% to $23.93.

If a deal is reached, it could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reported and specified that a final decision has not been made yet and other buyers may emerge.

Cloud Software Group, formerly known as Citrix Systems Inc., has been interested in the asset too, Bloomberg added.

Representatives for Salesforce and Cloud Software Group declined to comment, reports stated.

Salesforce failed to reach a deal to buy Informatica due to price disagreement in April 2024.

