Salesforce To Acquire Informatica; Class A And Class B-1 Stockholders To Receive $25/shr

(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM) and Informatica (INFA) have entered into an agreement for Salesforce to acquire Informatica for approximately $8 billion in equity value, net of Salesforce's current investment in Informatica. The holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive $25 in cash per share.

Salesforce said it plans to invest in Informatica's ecosystem of data and infrastructure partners and apply the full power of Salesforce's marketing and distribution teams to accelerate the growth of Informatica's cloud business.

Salesforce expects to achieve accretion on a non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share, and free cash flow basis starting in the second year following the expected closing of the transaction and continuing thereafter.

Shares of Informatica are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.