Sales of Deferred Annuities Soared During the Third Quarter

According to Wink’s Sales & Market Report, third-quarter sales of deferred annuities soared almost 21% over the prior-year quarter. Deferred annuities include variable annuities, structured annuities, indexed annuities, traditional fixed annuities, and multi-year guaranteed annuities (MYGA). Indexed annuities saw the largest gains. Sheryl Moore, CEO of Wink, Inc. and Moore Market Intelligence said that "It was a record-setting quarter for indexed annuity sales. In fact, 2022 will be a record year for indexed annuities as well." Total non-variable deferred annuity sales, which include indexed annuities, traditional fixed annuities, and MYGAs, came in at $48.8 billion for the quarter, up 67.1% compared to the prior year's quarter. However, variable deferred annuities, which include structured annuities and variable annuity product lines, did not see the same gains. While sales came in at $23.5 billion, that figure was down 10.8% compared to the previous quarter and down more than 23% compared to the same quarter last year. The No. 1 selling deferred annuity for the quarter was Jackson National’s Perspective II Flexible Premium Variable & Fixed Deferred Annuity.
Finsum:With indexed annuity sales leading the way, total deferred annuity sales soared year over year.
- annuities
- fixed annuities
- variable annuities
- deferred annuity
