The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in America’s 50 State Capitals

Ever daydream about moving to your state’s capital? Capital cities can often be an incredible mix of culture, politics and extremely diverse job markets, making them rather attractive places to live. Before you make the move to your state’s capital, though, it helps to get the lay of the economic land and know just how much such a move would cost.

Recently, GOBankingRates researched all 50 state capitals to determine the salary needed to live comfortably in each. GOBankingRates then ranked each city by how closely those median incomes matched the salaries required to live in each city. See where your capital ranks.

Key Findings

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 10 most affordable state capitals are all within the Midwest or South. Jackson, Mississippi, was by far the most affordable, with a median income of $43,238 coming rather close to the annual salary needed to live comfortably ($55,201).

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that one of the most expensive states in the union — Hawaii — has the most expensive state capital. In Honolulu, the annual salary needed to live comfortably is a staggering $249,065, but the median income level is a third of that ($85,428).

1. Jackson, Mississippi

2. Lansing, Michigan

3. Montgomery, Alabama

4. Springfield, Illinois

5. Charlestown, West Virginia

6. Topeka, Kansas

7. Des Moines, Iowa

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

9. Oklahoma City

10. Frankfort, Kentucky

11. Indianapolis

12. Columbia, South Carolina

13. Augusta, Maine

14. Jefferson City, Missouri

15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

16. Columbus, Ohio

17. Pierre, South Dakota

18. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

19. Saint Paul, Minnesota

20. Lincoln, Nebraska

21. Tallahassee, Florida

22. Hartford, Connecticut

23. Albany, New York

24. Dover, Delaware

25. Bismarck, North Dakota

26. Richmond, Virginia

27. Trenton, New Jersey

28. Cheyenne, Wyoming

29. Salem, Oregon

30. Madison, Wisconsin

31. Providence, Rhode Island

32. Helena, Montana

33. Concord, New Hampshire

34. Raleigh, North Carolina

35. Phoenix

36. Montpelier, Vermont

37. Nashville, Tennessee

38. Atlanta

39. Boise, Idaho

40. Carson City, Nevada

41. Olympia, Washington

42. Sacramento, California

43. Juneau, Alaska

44. Austin, Texas

45. Santa Fe, New Mexico

46. Salt Lake City

47. Denver

48. Annapolis, Maryland

49. Boston

50. Honolulu

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state capital to find the cost of living comfortably in each city. Data was culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes and the Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.

