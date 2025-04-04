The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in America’s 50 State Capitals

Ever daydream about moving to your state’s capital? Capital cities can often be an incredible mix of culture, politics and extremely diverse job markets, making them rather attractive places to live. Before you make the move to your state’s capital, though, it helps to get the lay of the economic land and know just how much such a move would cost.
Recently, GOBankingRates researched all 50 state capitals to determine the salary needed to live comfortably in each. GOBankingRates then ranked each city by how closely those median incomes matched the salaries required to live in each city. See where your capital ranks.
Key Findings
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 10 most affordable state capitals are all within the Midwest or South. Jackson, Mississippi, was by far the most affordable, with a median income of $43,238 coming rather close to the annual salary needed to live comfortably ($55,201).
Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that one of the most expensive states in the union — Hawaii — has the most expensive state capital. In Honolulu, the annual salary needed to live comfortably is a staggering $249,065, but the median income level is a third of that ($85,428).
1. Jackson, Mississippi
2. Lansing, Michigan
3. Montgomery, Alabama
4. Springfield, Illinois
5. Charlestown, West Virginia
6. Topeka, Kansas
7. Des Moines, Iowa
8. Little Rock, Arkansas
9. Oklahoma City
10. Frankfort, Kentucky
11. Indianapolis
12. Columbia, South Carolina
13. Augusta, Maine
14. Jefferson City, Missouri
15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
16. Columbus, Ohio
17. Pierre, South Dakota
18. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
19. Saint Paul, Minnesota
20. Lincoln, Nebraska
21. Tallahassee, Florida
22. Hartford, Connecticut
23. Albany, New York
24. Dover, Delaware
25. Bismarck, North Dakota
26. Richmond, Virginia
27. Trenton, New Jersey
28. Cheyenne, Wyoming
29. Salem, Oregon
30. Madison, Wisconsin
31. Providence, Rhode Island
32. Helena, Montana
33. Concord, New Hampshire
34. Raleigh, North Carolina
35. Phoenix
36. Montpelier, Vermont
37. Nashville, Tennessee
38. Atlanta
39. Boise, Idaho
40. Carson City, Nevada
41. Olympia, Washington
42. Sacramento, California
43. Juneau, Alaska
44. Austin, Texas
45. Santa Fe, New Mexico
46. Salt Lake City
47. Denver
48. Annapolis, Maryland
49. Boston
50. Honolulu
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state capital to find the cost of living comfortably in each city. Data was culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes and the Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.
