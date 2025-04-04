Personal Finance

The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in America’s 50 State Capitals

April 04, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Ever daydream about moving to your state’s capital? Capital cities can often be an incredible mix of culture, politics and extremely diverse job markets, making them rather attractive places to live. Before you make the move to your state’s capital, though, it helps to get the lay of the economic land and know just how much such a move would cost.

Recently, GOBankingRates researched all 50 state capitals to determine the salary needed to live comfortably in each. GOBankingRates then ranked each city by how closely those median incomes matched the salaries required to live in each city. See where your capital ranks.

North Carolina Charlotte

Key Findings

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the 10 most affordable state capitals are all within the Midwest or South. Jackson, Mississippi, was by far the most affordable, with a median income of $43,238 coming rather close to the annual salary needed to live comfortably ($55,201).

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that one of the most expensive states in the union — Hawaii — has the most expensive state capital. In Honolulu, the annual salary needed to live comfortably is a staggering $249,065, but the median income level is a third of that ($85,428).

Mississippi-Jackson

1. Jackson, Mississippi

    Lansing, United States - May 24, 2014 - The Michigan State Capitol as viewed from within Downtown Lansing, with trees, plants, office buildings, and pedestrians and cars and a driver in the foreground, and a blue sky with clouds in the background.

    2. Lansing, Michigan

      Montgomery, Alabama, USA - April 22, 2015: View of the Alabama State Capitol looking down Dexter Ave.

      3. Montgomery, Alabama

        Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capital Building in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

        4. Springfield, Illinois

          Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

          5. Charlestown, West Virginia

            topeka kansas downtown at night.

            6. Topeka, Kansas

              Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

              7. Des Moines, Iowa

                Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

                8. Little Rock, Arkansas

                  Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

                  9. Oklahoma City

                    Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

                    10. Frankfort, Kentucky

                      Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

                      11. Indianapolis

                        Columbia South Carolina shutterstock_110484680

                        12. Columbia, South Carolina

                          State House Maine Augusta shutterstock_1042326631

                          13. Augusta, Maine

                            Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

                            14. Jefferson City, Missouri

                              Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

                              15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

                                Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the Scioto River.

                                16. Columbus, Ohio

                                  PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

                                  17. Pierre, South Dakota

                                    Downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

                                    18. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

                                      Minnesota-St-Paul

                                      19. Saint Paul, Minnesota

                                        Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

                                        20. Lincoln, Nebraska

                                          Tallahassee Florida

                                          21. Tallahassee, Florida

                                            Connecticut state capitol and surrounding lawn which is located in Hartford, CT, USA.

                                            22. Hartford, Connecticut

                                              Albany New York skyline at dusk

                                              23. Albany, New York

                                                State Capitol Building of Delaware.

                                                24. Dover, Delaware

                                                  North Dakota state capitol building in Bismarck, ND.

                                                  25. Bismarck, North Dakota

                                                    Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

                                                    26. Richmond, Virginia

                                                      Trenton, N.J.

                                                      27. Trenton, New Jersey

                                                        Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People near the entrance to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, city park in downtown Cheyenne.

                                                        28. Cheyenne, Wyoming

                                                          Oregon Capital Building in city of Salem, USA.

                                                          29. Salem, Oregon

                                                            Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

                                                            30. Madison, Wisconsin

                                                              View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

                                                              31. Providence, Rhode Island

                                                                HELENA, MONTANA - JULY 19: Montana State Capitol at 1301 E 6th Avenue on July 19, 2017 in Helena, Montana.

                                                                32. Helena, Montana

                                                                  Vue sur le Capitol du New Hampshire et sa place public décorée pour le temps des fêtes.

                                                                  33. Concord, New Hampshire

                                                                    Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

                                                                    34. Raleigh, North Carolina

                                                                      Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

                                                                      35. Phoenix

                                                                        Montpelier, Vermont sits astride the Winooski River in the center of the state.

                                                                        36. Montpelier, Vermont

                                                                          Downtown Nashville skyline with a beautiful pink, orange, and blue sunset, with the blue and pink of the sky reflected on the Cumberland River.

                                                                          37. Nashville, Tennessee

                                                                            Atlanta

                                                                            38. Atlanta

                                                                              View of Downtown Boise.

                                                                              39. Boise, Idaho

                                                                                Aerial shot of the state capitol building dome in Carson City, Nevada on a sunny day in summer.

                                                                                40. Carson City, Nevada

                                                                                  Olympia-WA, Style, county, state

                                                                                  41. Olympia, Washington

                                                                                    Aerial view of the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.

                                                                                    42. Sacramento, California

                                                                                      Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

                                                                                      43. Juneau, Alaska

                                                                                        Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

                                                                                        44. Austin, Texas

                                                                                          Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

                                                                                          45. Santa Fe, New Mexico

                                                                                            The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city.

                                                                                            46. Salt Lake City

                                                                                              Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

                                                                                              47. Denver

                                                                                                Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

                                                                                                48. Annapolis, Maryland

                                                                                                  Boston, Massachusetts, USA cityscape with the State House.

                                                                                                  49. Boston

                                                                                                    The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

                                                                                                    50. Honolulu

                                                                                                      Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state capital to find the cost of living comfortably in each city. Data was culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes and the Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.

