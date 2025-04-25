The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in 2025, According to Gen Z, Millennials and Boomers

At the end of last year, the Social Security Administration announced a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for 2025. As Americans deal with the rising costs reflected by the adjustment, many are rethinking just how much it takes to live reasonably in the U.S.

A recent GOBankingRates survey revealed just how much each generation felt a person would need to live comfortably in 2025. Overall, more than half of respondents (55%) felt that they could live a comfortable lifestyle making $100,000 or less. However, some generations were more optimistic than others when it came to what kind of salary would be necessary to live well in the U.S.

Gen Z

In general, respondents ages 18 to 24 felt they could live a reasonable lifestyle on a salary of $100,000 or less.

While 42% felt it would take a salary of $100,001 or more, the majority said people could live comfortably on less. A little less than one-third (27%) said $75,001 to $100,000 would be sufficient, while 21% decided a cushy lifestyle could be achieved on an income of $50,001 to $75,000.

Slightly over 14% of the young adults who responded noted that a six-figure salary between $100,001 and $150,000 would be necessary to live comfortably in 2025. However, not all were optimistic about living easily on a middle-class income. Over 3% of respondents in this age group felt that it would take a salary of $500,000 or more to live comfortably, the highest of any generation.

Millennials

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, millennials now make up the largest share of the workforce in the country. While the generation generally agrees that a person can live comfortably on a salary of $100,000 or less, there are slight differences between older and younger adults within the cohort.

Respondents ages 25 to 34 (mostly younger millennials) were marginally less optimistic that a salary of $75,001 to $100,000 would be sufficient to live a comfortable lifestyle in 2025. Just over 29% responded saying that income would be adequate, while 31% of older millennials (ages 35 to 44) felt the income would be enough to support a comfortable life in the U.S.

Boomers

As with the other generations, most boomers agreed that a salary of $75,001 to $100,000 was enough to live comfortably in 2025. However, more older boomers (ages 65-plus) responded that this amount was adequate compared with their younger counterparts. Around 28% of those ages 55 to 64 (made up of older Gen X and younger boomers) said the salary is sufficient, as opposed to 29% of older boomers.

Younger boomers were also more likely than older boomers to believe that a six-figure salary was necessary to live an easy life. A surprising 45% of younger boomers surveyed said an income of $100,001 or more would be required to live a comfortable life in 2025, as opposed to 40% of those 65 or older.

Generational Considerations in Living Comfortably

The survey indicated that regardless of age, most respondents believe that a person could live comfortably with a salary of $100,000 or less in 2025. For almost all age groups, the largest number of people responded that $75,001 to $100,000 was a good salary for comfortable living, affirming the idea that a middle-class income could support a cozy life.

