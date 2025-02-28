The Salary Needed To Be Middle Class in These 30 Arizona Cities

Thanks to its majestic natural beauty (including the Grand Canyon), warm climate, cultural diversity and booming economy, Arizona is an inviting place to live. But Arizona isn’t cheap. The cost of living in Arizona is 6% higher than the national average. The cost of housing is especially expensive — 18% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.

Find Out: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Read Next: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

It can be tough to rise up the ranks of wealth status in a state that, in some parts, is prohibitively pricey. You may be wondering how much you need to make in order to be considered middle class in Arizona. The answer varies widely based on location.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed dozens of cities in Arizona to find the salary needed to be considered middle class within each. Here are the 30 cities where you need the most earnings to be qualified as middle class.

30. Prescott

Household median income: $69,151

$69,151 Minimum middle-class income: $46,101

$46,101 Median middle-class income: $69,151

$69,151 Maximum middle-class income: $138,302

Explore More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

29. Sierra Vista

Household median income: $69,783

$69,783 Minimum middle-class income: $46,522

$46,522 Median middle-class income: $69,783

$69,783 Maximum middle-class income: $139,566

28. Glendale

Household median income: $70,139

$70,139 Minimum middle-class income: $46,759

$46,759 Median middle-class income: $70,139

$70,139 Maximum middle-class income: $140,278

27. Prescott Valley

Household median income: $70,793

$70,793 Minimum middle-class income: $47,195

$47,195 Median middle-class income: $70,793

$70,793 Maximum middle-class income: $141,586

26. Somerton

Household median income: $71,825

$71,825 Minimum middle-class income: $47,883

$47,883 Median middle-class income: $71,825

$71,825 Maximum middle-class income: $143,650

25. El Mirage

Household median income: $74,764

$74,764 Minimum middle-class income: $49,843

$49,843 Median middle-class income: $74,764

$74,764 Maximum middle-class income: $149,528

24. Florence

Household median income: $76,259

$76,259 Minimum middle-class income: $50,839

$50,839 Median middle-class income: $76,259

$76,259 Maximum middle-class income: $152,518

23. Phoenix

Household median income: $77,041

$77,041 Minimum middle-class income: $51,361

$51,361 Median middle-class income: $77,041

$77,041 Maximum middle-class income: $154,082

22. Tempe

Household median income: $77,643

$77,643 Minimum middle-class income: $51,762

$51,762 Median middle-class income: $77,643

$77,643 Maximum middle-class income: $155,286

21. Mesa

Household median income: $78,779

$78,779 Minimum middle-class income: $52,519

$52,519 Median middle-class income: $78,779

$78,779 Maximum middle-class income: $157,558

20. Avondale

Household median income: $81,260

$81,260 Minimum middle-class income: $54,173

$54,173 Median middle-class income: $81,260

$81,260 Maximum middle-class income: $162,520

19. Gold Canyon

Household median income: $85,833

$85,833 Minimum middle-class income: $57,222

$57,222 Median middle-class income: $85,833

$85,833 Maximum middle-class income: $171,666

18. Surprise

Household median income: $93,371

$93,371 Minimum middle-class income: $62,247

$62,247 Median middle-class income: $93,371

$93,371 Maximum middle-class income: $186,742

17. Peoria

Household median income: $93,403

$93,403 Minimum middle-class income: $62,269

$62,269 Median middle-class income: $93,403

$93,403 Maximum middle-class income: $186,806

16. San Tan Valley

Household median income: $93,642

$93,642 Minimum middle-class income: $62,428

$62,428 Median middle-class income: $93,642

$93,642 Maximum middle-class income: $187,284

15. Maricopa

Household median income: $94,208

$94,208 Minimum middle-class income: $62,805

$62,805 Median middle-class income: $94,208

$94,208 Maximum middle-class income: $188,416

14. Buckeye

Household median income: $98,778

$98,778 Minimum middle-class income: $65,852

$65,852 Median middle-class income: $98,778

$98,778 Maximum middle-class income: $197,556

13. Sahuarita

Household median income: $100,719

$100,719 Minimum middle-class income: $67,146

$67,146 Median middle-class income: $100,719

$100,719 Maximum middle-class income: $201,438

12. Goodyear

Household median income: $101,814

$101,814 Minimum middle-class income: $67,876

$67,876 Median middle-class income: $101,814

$101,814 Maximum middle-class income: $203,628

11. Chandler

Household median income: $103,691

$103,691 Minimum middle-class income: $69,127

$69,127 Median middle-class income: $103,691

$103,691 Maximum middle-class income: $207,382

10. Fountain Hills

Household median income: $104,788

$104,788 Minimum middle-class income: $69,859

$69,859 Median middle-class income: $104,788

$104,788 Maximum middle-class income: $209,576

9. Oro Valley

Household median income: $105,342

$105,342 Minimum middle-class income: $70,228

$70,228 Median middle-class income: $105,342

$105,342 Maximum middle-class income: $210,684

8. Scottsdale

Household median income: $107,372

$107,372 Minimum middle-class income: $71,581

$71,581 Median middle-class income: $107,372

$107,372 Maximum middle-class income: $214,744

7. Marana

Household median income: $108,256

$108,256 Minimum middle-class income: $72,171

$72,171 Median middle-class income: $108,256

$108,256 Maximum middle-class income: $216,512

6. Anthem

Household median income: $117,846

$117,846 Minimum middle-class income: $78,564

$78,564 Median middle-class income: $117,846

$117,846 Maximum middle-class income: $235,692

5. New River

Household median income: $120,279

$120,279 Minimum middle-class income: $80,186

$80,186 Median middle-class income: $120,279

$120,279 Maximum middle-class income: $240,558

4. Gilbert

Household median income: $121,351

$121,351 Minimum middle-class income: $80,901

$80,901 Median middle-class income: $121,351

$121,351 Maximum middle-class income: $242,702

3. Vail

Household median income: $121,385

$121,385 Minimum middle-class income: $80,923

$80,923 Median middle-class income: $121,385

$121,385 Maximum middle-class income: $242,770

2. Queen Creek

Household median income: $134,719

$134,719 Minimum middle-class income: $89,813

$89,813 Median middle-class income: $134,719

$134,719 Maximum middle-class income: $269,438

1. Paradise Valley

Household median income: $236,250

$236,250 Minimum middle-class income: $157,500

$157,500 Median middle-class income: $236,250

$236,250 Maximum middle-class income: $472,500

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona to find the salary needed to be considered middle class within each city. For each location, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Following the definition of middle class as stated by Pew Research that a state’s middle class income is two-thirds to double the median household income, the middle class income within each city was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest income cities first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 20, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Be Middle Class in These 30 Arizona Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.