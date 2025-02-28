The Salary Needed To Be Middle Class in These 30 Arizona Cities

Thanks to its majestic natural beauty (including the Grand Canyon), warm climate, cultural diversity and booming economy, Arizona is an inviting place to live. But Arizona isn’t cheap. The cost of living in Arizona is 6% higher than the national average. The cost of housing is especially expensive — 18% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe.
It can be tough to rise up the ranks of wealth status in a state that, in some parts, is prohibitively pricey. You may be wondering how much you need to make in order to be considered middle class in Arizona. The answer varies widely based on location.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed dozens of cities in Arizona to find the salary needed to be considered middle class within each. Here are the 30 cities where you need the most earnings to be qualified as middle class.
30. Prescott
- Household median income: $69,151
- Minimum middle-class income: $46,101
- Median middle-class income: $69,151
- Maximum middle-class income: $138,302
29. Sierra Vista
- Household median income: $69,783
- Minimum middle-class income: $46,522
- Median middle-class income: $69,783
- Maximum middle-class income: $139,566
28. Glendale
- Household median income: $70,139
- Minimum middle-class income: $46,759
- Median middle-class income: $70,139
- Maximum middle-class income: $140,278
27. Prescott Valley
- Household median income: $70,793
- Minimum middle-class income: $47,195
- Median middle-class income: $70,793
- Maximum middle-class income: $141,586
26. Somerton
- Household median income: $71,825
- Minimum middle-class income: $47,883
- Median middle-class income: $71,825
- Maximum middle-class income: $143,650
25. El Mirage
- Household median income: $74,764
- Minimum middle-class income: $49,843
- Median middle-class income: $74,764
- Maximum middle-class income: $149,528
24. Florence
- Household median income: $76,259
- Minimum middle-class income: $50,839
- Median middle-class income: $76,259
- Maximum middle-class income: $152,518
23. Phoenix
- Household median income: $77,041
- Minimum middle-class income: $51,361
- Median middle-class income: $77,041
- Maximum middle-class income: $154,082
22. Tempe
- Household median income: $77,643
- Minimum middle-class income: $51,762
- Median middle-class income: $77,643
- Maximum middle-class income: $155,286
21. Mesa
- Household median income: $78,779
- Minimum middle-class income: $52,519
- Median middle-class income: $78,779
- Maximum middle-class income: $157,558
20. Avondale
- Household median income: $81,260
- Minimum middle-class income: $54,173
- Median middle-class income: $81,260
- Maximum middle-class income: $162,520
19. Gold Canyon
- Household median income: $85,833
- Minimum middle-class income: $57,222
- Median middle-class income: $85,833
- Maximum middle-class income: $171,666
18. Surprise
- Household median income: $93,371
- Minimum middle-class income: $62,247
- Median middle-class income: $93,371
- Maximum middle-class income: $186,742
17. Peoria
- Household median income: $93,403
- Minimum middle-class income: $62,269
- Median middle-class income: $93,403
- Maximum middle-class income: $186,806
16. San Tan Valley
- Household median income: $93,642
- Minimum middle-class income: $62,428
- Median middle-class income: $93,642
- Maximum middle-class income: $187,284
15. Maricopa
- Household median income: $94,208
- Minimum middle-class income: $62,805
- Median middle-class income: $94,208
- Maximum middle-class income: $188,416
14. Buckeye
- Household median income: $98,778
- Minimum middle-class income: $65,852
- Median middle-class income: $98,778
- Maximum middle-class income: $197,556
13. Sahuarita
- Household median income: $100,719
- Minimum middle-class income: $67,146
- Median middle-class income: $100,719
- Maximum middle-class income: $201,438
12. Goodyear
- Household median income: $101,814
- Minimum middle-class income: $67,876
- Median middle-class income: $101,814
- Maximum middle-class income: $203,628
11. Chandler
- Household median income: $103,691
- Minimum middle-class income: $69,127
- Median middle-class income: $103,691
- Maximum middle-class income: $207,382
10. Fountain Hills
- Household median income: $104,788
- Minimum middle-class income: $69,859
- Median middle-class income: $104,788
- Maximum middle-class income: $209,576
9. Oro Valley
- Household median income: $105,342
- Minimum middle-class income: $70,228
- Median middle-class income: $105,342
- Maximum middle-class income: $210,684
8. Scottsdale
- Household median income: $107,372
- Minimum middle-class income: $71,581
- Median middle-class income: $107,372
- Maximum middle-class income: $214,744
7. Marana
- Household median income: $108,256
- Minimum middle-class income: $72,171
- Median middle-class income: $108,256
- Maximum middle-class income: $216,512
6. Anthem
- Household median income: $117,846
- Minimum middle-class income: $78,564
- Median middle-class income: $117,846
- Maximum middle-class income: $235,692
5. New River
- Household median income: $120,279
- Minimum middle-class income: $80,186
- Median middle-class income: $120,279
- Maximum middle-class income: $240,558
4. Gilbert
- Household median income: $121,351
- Minimum middle-class income: $80,901
- Median middle-class income: $121,351
- Maximum middle-class income: $242,702
3. Vail
- Household median income: $121,385
- Minimum middle-class income: $80,923
- Median middle-class income: $121,385
- Maximum middle-class income: $242,770
2. Queen Creek
- Household median income: $134,719
- Minimum middle-class income: $89,813
- Median middle-class income: $134,719
- Maximum middle-class income: $269,438
1. Paradise Valley
- Household median income: $236,250
- Minimum middle-class income: $157,500
- Median middle-class income: $236,250
- Maximum middle-class income: $472,500
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Arizona to find the salary needed to be considered middle class within each city. For each location, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Following the definition of middle class as stated by Pew Research that a state’s middle class income is two-thirds to double the median household income, the middle class income within each city was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest income cities first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 20, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Be Middle Class in These 30 Arizona Cities
