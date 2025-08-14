Markets
SLRX

Salarius Pharmaceuticals To Implement 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split

August 14, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced that it will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective August 15.

Trading on a split-adjusted basis will begin August 18, 2025, under a new CUSIP number.

The move aims to restore compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. Shareholders approved the split at a July 8, 2025 meeting, authorizing the board to select the ratio.

The adjustment will reduce outstanding shares from about 7.6 million to approximately 509,000, with proportional changes to outstanding options, warrants, and reserved shares.

Ownership percentages will remain unchanged, though fractional shares will be cashed out based on the August 15 closing price.

SLRX is currently trading at $0.46, down $0.02 or 4.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.