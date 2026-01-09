Markets

Saks Global Reportedly Considers Filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

January 09, 2026 — 11:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saks Global is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it is struggling to secure up to $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to keep operating, according to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The retailer, which owns Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman and operates more than 70 full-line stores and about 100 off-price locations, is already in talks with liquidators over some store closures, the report added.

Saks' financial strain has intensified since its debt-heavy $2.7 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024. Late payments to vendors have disrupted inventory, while a broader slowdown in luxury spending has weighed on sales, undermining the turnaround the merger was meant to deliver.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.