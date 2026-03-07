Markets

Saks Global To Close 15 Stores In Portfolio Optimization Drive

March 07, 2026 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saks Global Enterprises LLC, the multi-brand luxury retailer, is moving forward with its store portfolio optimization strategy by announcing the closure of an additional 12 Saks Fifth Avenue and 3 Neiman Marcus locations. These closures build on the initial round announced last month and are intended to sharpen the company's focus on its distinctive strengths while investing in opportunities to better serve luxury customers, drive stronger full-price sales, and enhance brand equity for its partners, the company said.

In select markets, Saks Global will streamline operations to include either a Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus store, depending on performance and customer preferences. However, both banners will continue to operate in leading luxury destinations that represent significant growth opportunities.

The company confirmed that there will be no changes to the Bergdorf Goodman operational footprint. Aside from the closing locations, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman stores, along with their ecommerce platforms, will continue to operate as usual.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.