Saipem SpA Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Saipem SpA reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net profit reaching 206 million euros and revenues increasing by 21% compared to last year. The company secured new contracts worth 13.5 billion euros, boosting its order backlog to 33.2 billion euros, and improved its financial guidance for the year. These results highlight Saipem’s competitive position and robust market demand for its services.

