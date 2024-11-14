News & Insights

Saipem Secures Major Offshore Contract in Suriname

November 14, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Saipem SpA (IT:SPM) has released an update.

Saipem has secured a $1.9 billion contract from TotalEnergies for a significant subsea development project in Suriname’s Block 58, marking a major milestone in the region’s offshore oil and gas production. The project, expected to produce first oil by 2028, reinforces Saipem’s presence in South America and showcases its expertise in complex subsea engineering and construction.

